M&S invests PS340M in new warehouse to boost food sales
Marks & Spencer is putting £340 million ($457 million) into a huge new automated distribution center in Daventry, England.
The 1.3 million square foot site—set to open in 2029—is part of M&S's plan to double its food business and bounce back after a rough cyberattack hit its online operations in April 2025.
The goal? Improve product availability and keep costs down.
New warehouse to create 3,000 jobs
This new warehouse is expected to create about 3,000 jobs (1,000 permanent, plus 2,000 during construction).
M&S has already seen food sales jump by 6.7% year-on-year over the 12 weeks to August 9—a sign it's regaining ground in the grocery game after last year's cyber setback.
Right now, M&S holds a solid 3.7% share of the UK grocery market.