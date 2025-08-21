M&S invests PS340M in new warehouse to boost food sales

New warehouse to create 3,000 jobs

This new warehouse is expected to create about 3,000 jobs (1,000 permanent, plus 2,000 during construction).

M&S has already seen food sales jump by 6.7% year-on-year over the 12 weeks to August 9—a sign it's regaining ground in the grocery game after last year's cyber setback.

Right now, M&S holds a solid 3.7% share of the UK grocery market.