MSC's freight rates from India, Pakistan to Europe go up

Starting in early March 2026, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is bumping up its freight rates from India and Pakistan to key European ports like Antwerp and Valencia—by roughly 16-20%. Exporters sending textiles and other goods to Europe will feel this price jump.

What are the new prices? Shipping a standard container now starts at $1,850 from Nhava Sheva or Port Qasim to Antwerp.

If you're shipping from Ennore or Kolkata, it's $2,050 and $2,150.

To Valencia, prices go up slightly more: $1,950 from Nhava Sheva/Port Qasim and up to $2,250 from Kolkata.

Additional fees to consider On top of base rates, MSC has tacked on extra fees: a Bunker Recovery Charge of $170 per container, an ETS (Emissions Trading System) levy of $88 per TEU, a Fuel EU charge of $17 per container, plus terminal handling fees ranging from ₹10,070 (Nhava Sheva) to ₹10,900 (Kolkata).