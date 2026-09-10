MSD opens 250,000-square-foot Hitec City tech center for global health
Business
MSD just launched a huge 250,000-square-foot technology center in Hyderabad's Hitec City, aiming to supercharge its digital, AI, and engineering work for global health.
The Hyderabad team will collaborate with MSD units worldwide to work on enterprise technology solutions.
Telangana plans 2,100-acre life sciences zone
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu called the city's life sciences ecosystem moving beyond its traditional manufacturing base, and emphasized making Hyderabad a hotspot for discovery and advanced R&D.
The state also plans a massive 2,100-acre life sciences zone, including a specialized 100-acre hub for advanced biologics, cementing Hyderabad as a leader where tech meets health innovation.