MTAR Technologies shares hit record ₹7,404.95 on ₹2,279 cr order

MTAR Q4 profit and revenue surge

The stock has been on fire lately, Financially, MTAR just posted standout Q4 results: profit after tax shot up 222.3% year-over-year to ₹44.3 crore and revenue rose 67.2% to ₹306.1 crore.

Looking forward, the company expects even more big orders in fiscal 2027 as it ramps up capacity and execution.