MTAR Technologies shares hit record ₹7,404.95 on ₹2,279 cr order
Business
MTAR Technologies's shares jumped nearly 10% to a record ₹7,404.95 on Thursday, 14 May, thanks to a huge ₹2,279 crore order from an overseas client.
The deal, worth around $239 million, is part of their usual business but clearly got investors excited.
MTAR Q4 profit and revenue surge
The stock has been on fire lately, Financially, MTAR just posted standout Q4 results: profit after tax shot up 222.3% year-over-year to ₹44.3 crore and revenue rose 67.2% to ₹306.1 crore.
Looking forward, the company expects even more big orders in fiscal 2027 as it ramps up capacity and execution.