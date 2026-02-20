Mukesh Ambani bets $110B on AI, wants India to lead
Reliance Industries just announced a massive $110 billion (₹10 lakh crore) investment over the next seven years to build India's own AI infrastructure.
Mukesh Ambani shared the news at the India AI Impact Summit, making it clear that Reliance, along with Adani and Tata, wants India to be a serious player in the global AI game.
Reliance is building massive data centers in Jamnagar, Gujarat
Reliance is setting up huge data centers in Jamnagar, Gujarat, aiming for 120 megawatts of capacity by 2026—backed by up to 10 gigawatts of green energy capacity in Kutch and Andhra Pradesh.
They'll use their Jio network to bring fast, low-latency AI services across the country.
With Adani and Tata onboard, total investments could exceed $200B
With Adani and Tata also pitching in, total investments could top $200 billion soon. This could create a $250 billion tech ecosystem for everything from servers to cloud platforms.
The goal: make sure India isn't left behind on computing power—kind of like how Jio made cheap data possible for everyone.