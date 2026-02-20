Mukesh Ambani to invest $110B in India's AI backbone

Reliance is already setting up huge data centers in Gujarat, backed by up to 10 gigawatts of green energy capacity and supported by surplus solar power from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh . The plan includes a nationwide edge computing network connected with Jio's telecom services, so even local kirana stores and farms can tap into fast, affordable AI tools.

We cannot afford to rent intelligence anymore, says Ambani

Calling it "patient, disciplined nation-building capital," Ambani stressed that India "cannot afford to rent intelligence" anymore.

He said India must "reduce the cost of compute as dramatically as it reduced the cost of data."

The first phase kicks off later this year with over 120 megawatts of new capacity coming online—so expect big things soon.