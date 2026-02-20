Mukesh Ambani to invest $110B in India's AI backbone
Mukesh Ambani just announced that Reliance will invest a massive ₹10 lakh crore ($110 billion) over the next seven years to build India's own AI backbone.
Revealed at the India AI Impact Summit on February 19, 2026, this move aims to make India less dependent on foreign tech and put homegrown AI everywhere—from small shops to clinics.
Reliance is already setting up data centers in Gujarat
Reliance is already setting up huge data centers in Gujarat, backed by up to 10 gigawatts of green energy capacity and supported by surplus solar power from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.
The plan includes a nationwide edge computing network connected with Jio's telecom services, so even local kirana stores and farms can tap into fast, affordable AI tools.
We cannot afford to rent intelligence anymore, says Ambani
Calling it "patient, disciplined nation-building capital," Ambani stressed that India "cannot afford to rent intelligence" anymore.
He said India must "reduce the cost of compute as dramatically as it reduced the cost of data."
The first phase kicks off later this year with over 120 megawatts of new capacity coming online—so expect big things soon.