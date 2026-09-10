Mukesh Ambani urges companies to back working women, pledges support
Business
Mukesh Ambani wants Indian companies to step up for working women and moms, saying there's still a lot more to be done for true gender equality.
He made this point at the launch of Arundhati Bhattacharya's memoir at the Bombay Stock Exchange, promising that Reliance Foundation will actively support these efforts.
Mukesh Ambani praises Arundhati Bhattacharya's career
Ambani encouraged Bhattacharya and other women leaders to help drive change, highlighting her journey from being SBI's first female chairperson to heading Salesforce India as an inspiration.
He shared, "The best they do not close the door behind them." He said, "They hold it open for thousands of others coming in as well," emphasizing how mentorship and guidance can boost diversity in corporate leadership.