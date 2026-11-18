Reliance will source at least 400 satellites from the US while the rest will be made with help from Indian companies.

The first test launch is set for September 2027, and full rollout could happen by 2035.

To pull this off, India's satellite production needs a serious upgrade, from fewer than 15 a year now to about 200 annually.

This move also helps India keep tighter control over its own communications instead of relying on foreign networks.