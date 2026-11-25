Mukesh Bansal sets ₹10,000cr revenue target for Cult.fit by 2036
Cult.fit's managing director and executive chairman, Mukesh Bansal, has set his sights high: he's aiming for ₹10,000 crore in revenue by 2036.
With an IPO on the horizon, the company hopes to ride India's growing interest in fitness and wellness.
The goal? To become a go-to health partner for users navigating this new wave of healthy living.
Cult.fit plans 200-250 gyms a year
To match India's booming fitness market, expected to reach ₹37,700 crore by 2030, Cult.fit is ramping up gym openings from about 150 a year to 200-250 a year and expanding its Cultsport brand (which already makes up one-third of its business).
They're also tapping into group workouts like dance and Zumba that are especially popular with women, turning gyms into social hangouts.
As Bansal puts it, "Ultimately, we want to be the trusted companion for users to really guide their health journey."