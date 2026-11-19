Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha win CNN-News18 Business Award 2026
Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha, the duo behind Emergent Labs, just bagged the Business Award at CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2026.
The recognition highlights their big impact on India's tech and AI scene and their drive to help Indian startups go global.
Emergent Labs automates ideas into software
Founded after Mukund returned from the US, Emergent Labs is all about turning ideas into software automatically, making innovation more accessible.
Mukund believes India has untapped talent and says self-confidence and risk-taking are key for ambitious entrepreneurs: self-belief and the willingness to push boundaries would be crucial.
He's hopeful that with a mindset shift, India can create its own global tech leaders.