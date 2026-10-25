Air India suspends flights to Saudi Arabia till November 7

The ongoing disruptions have led to Indian diplomatic missions increasing their support for affected passengers, including Umrah pilgrims.

These travelers are facing delayed departures and accommodation issues.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up 24/7 control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah to help these Indians.

It is also working with Saudi authorities on visa extensions and delayed departures while providing food, medicines, and other immediate relief for pilgrims.