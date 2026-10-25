Air India suspends flights to Saudi Arabia till November 7
What's the story
Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of their flights to Riyadh and Dammam till November 7. The decision comes in light of the current situation in the region. IndiGo also canceled its flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah till October 31. Akasa Air has suspended its services to Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30.
Passenger support
Consulate General of India in Jeddah sets up control rooms
The ongoing disruptions have led to Indian diplomatic missions increasing their support for affected passengers, including Umrah pilgrims.
These travelers are facing delayed departures and accommodation issues.
The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up 24/7 control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah to help these Indians.
It is also working with Saudi authorities on visa extensions and delayed departures while providing food, medicines, and other immediate relief for pilgrims.
Security alert
Saudi Arabia had issued warnings for potential aerial threat
Earlier today, Saudi authorities issued warnings over a potential aerial threat in several regions, including Mecca, Jeddah, Yanbu, and Taif. They later confirmed that the danger had passed. The Saudi-led coalition also reported that air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles aimed at Taif and Yanbu.