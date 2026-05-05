Mumbai-based Netweb targets 30%-35% FY2027 revenue growth on AI

Revenue up 90% to ₹2,183 cr

In the fiscal year ended March 2026 (FY26), Netweb's revenue rose about 90% to ₹2,183 crore and PAT increased about 80% to more than ₹205 crore.

Its order book is stacked at ₹2,100 crore, with most of it tied to AI projects.

Even as memory costs rise globally due to the AI boom, Netweb has kept its profit margins steady through smart inventory planning and solid supplier ties.

The company's stock has also shot up 158% in the past year, reflecting strong market confidence in its focus on high-end tech solutions.