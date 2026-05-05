Mumbai-based Netweb targets 30%-35% FY2027 revenue growth on AI
Netweb Technologies, based in Mumbai, is setting its sights on a 30% to 35% revenue jump for FY2027, thanks to surging demand for AI computing.
According to chairman Sanjay Lodha, AI now makes up 43% of its revenue (way up from just 15% before) showing how quickly the company is riding the AI wave.
Revenue up 90% to ₹2,183 cr
In the fiscal year ended March 2026 (FY26), Netweb's revenue rose about 90% to ₹2,183 crore and PAT increased about 80% to more than ₹205 crore.
Its order book is stacked at ₹2,100 crore, with most of it tied to AI projects.
Even as memory costs rise globally due to the AI boom, Netweb has kept its profit margins steady through smart inventory planning and solid supplier ties.
The company's stock has also shot up 158% in the past year, reflecting strong market confidence in its focus on high-end tech solutions.