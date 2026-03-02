Mumbai is becoming India's digital backbone

Data centers are getting government support

Google is building a massive new data center in Navi Mumbai, and Microsoft might be next.

Since 2019, nearly $94 billion in data center investment commitments have been made for Indian data centers, driven by AI workloads and higher rack power density, among other factors.

The government is also making things easier with tax breaks and infrastructure status for data centers—CBRE references 2026 in its survey but does not provide a specific GW projection for installed capacity.