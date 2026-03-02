Mumbai is becoming India's digital backbone
Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are running the show when it comes to India's data centers, holding over half of the country's total capacity.
With everyone relying more on AI and digital services, these cities are seeing a surge in demand—and big tech isn't missing out.
Data centers are getting government support
Google is building a massive new data center in Navi Mumbai, and Microsoft might be next.
Since 2019, nearly $94 billion in data center investment commitments have been made for Indian data centers, driven by AI workloads and higher rack power density, among other factors.
The government is also making things easier with tax breaks and infrastructure status for data centers—CBRE references 2026 in its survey but does not provide a specific GW projection for installed capacity.
Better tech infrastructure on the way
If you use apps, stream content, or dream of working in tech, this matters—Mumbai is fast becoming the backbone of India's digital world.
The city's growth is expected to support employment and better tech infrastructure, and could improve the performance and reliability of digital services.