Mumbai startup Autonxt Automation seeks $15 million to scale electric tractors
Mumbai startup Autonxt Automation is aiming to raise $15 million to ramp up its electric tractors and branch out into new industrial uses.
The company plans to build tractors with different power levels and develop an electric loader for construction and mining.
Founder and chief executive Kaustubh Dhonde shared that this move is about making its tech more useful across industries.
Autonxt Automation files for global patents
Autonxt isn't just building more tractors: it's also filing for global patents on its technology, hoping to stand out in the growing market for electrified machines.
Autonxt wants a bigger slice of the action while expanding into new industrial uses.