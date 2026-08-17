Mumbai stock market sees 9 IPOs aiming to raise ₹7,100cr
Mumbai's stock market is having a busy week: nine companies are launching IPOs together aiming to raise ₹7,100 crore.
This follows last week's strong run, where both big firms and smaller SMEs raised a combined ₹7,900 crore.
If you're tracking the markets or just curious about new listings, it's definitely a week to watch.
Horizon Industrial Parks tops ₹2,600cr
Horizon Industrial Parks tops the list with a huge ₹2,600 crore target, while Lalithaa Jewellery Mart is next in line at ₹1,700 crore.
Other names hitting the mainboard include Augmont Enterprises and Sunshine Pictures.
On the SME side, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds and Mopshop Distribution are also joining in, together hoping to raise over ₹50 crore.
Mumbai sees ₹17,460cr mainboard, ₹807cr SME
August has already seen 15 mainboard IPOs collect around ₹17,460 crore and 14 SME issues bring in more than ₹807 crore.
With this steady pace and so many companies lining up for funding, Mumbai's primary market is showing no signs of cooling off anytime soon.