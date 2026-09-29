Mumbai's Royal Chain files IPO with SEBI to raise ₹1000cr
Business
Royal Chain, a Mumbai-based jewelry maker that supplies big names like Titan Company and Kalyan Jewellers India, is planning to raise ₹1,000 crore through an IPO.
They have just filed the paperwork with SEBI, aiming to use most of the funds to pay off debt and for general corporate purposes.
Royal Chain FY26 profits ₹173.3cr
The company's profits nearly tripled in the fiscal year ended March 2026 to ₹173.3 crore, while revenue jumped over 30%.
With India's B2B jewelry market set to nearly double by 2031, Royal Chain seems ready for its next big move.