Mumbai's Shankesh Jewellers launching ₹370cr IPO on August 18
Business
Shankesh Jewellers, a Mumbai-based name in handcrafted gold jewelry, is opening its ₹370 crore IPO on August 18.
The offer includes 3.94 crore shares: 2.94 crore new ones and 1 crore being sold by promoters Kantilal Kheemraj Jain and Manoj Kantilal Jain.
FY2026 profit up 164.6% to ₹106.7cr
The IPO closes on August 20, with allotment set for August 21 and stock market listing on August 25.
One-half the shares are reserved for big investors, while retail buyers get a solid 35%. The price band will be announced soon.
Most of the funds will help pay off loans (₹158 crore) and boost working capital (₹38 crore).
In FY2026, Shankesh saw profits up 164.6% to ₹106.7 crore, with an asset-light business model.