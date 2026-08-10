Mumbai's Shankesh Jewellers launching ₹370cr IPO on August 18

The IPO closes on August 20, with allotment set for August 21 and stock market listing on August 25.

One-half the shares are reserved for big investors, while retail buyers get a solid 35%. The price band will be announced soon.

Most of the funds will help pay off loans (₹158 crore) and boost working capital (₹38 crore).

In FY2026, Shankesh saw profits up 164.6% to ₹106.7 crore, with an asset-light business model.