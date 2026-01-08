Mundra Port just set a new record for India
Mundra Port in Gujarat has become the first in India to dock a fully loaded Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC)—basically, one of the biggest oil ships out there.
Pulling this off in challenging conditions with strong currents, winds, and sea states means these giant tankers can now come straight to port, skipping complicated offshore transfers.
Why does this matter?
Thanks to a direct 489-kilometer pipeline from Mundra Port to the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery, imported crude oil can move quickly and safely inland.
This upgrade isn't just about breaking records—it makes importing oil faster, safer, and cheaper for India.
Mundra's global upgrade
After handling over 200 million metric tons of cargo in 2024-25—a first for any Indian port—Mundra is now part of an elite group worldwide.
This puts India on the map when it comes to big-league maritime trade and energy logistics.