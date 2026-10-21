Musk confirms merger talks between SpaceX and Tesla
What's the story
Elon Musk has confirmed that his two companies, SpaceX and Tesla, are in talks about a possible merger. The tech mogul said special committees have been formed at both companies to discuss the potential union. "I think it would be a good idea, but it's really up to the special committees of both companies," Musk said during SpaceX's earnings call.
Merger process
Musk won't be part of discussions
Musk clarified that he won't be part of the committee discussions due to a conflict of interest.
He also stressed that any merger would need shareholder approval.
This confirmation is the strongest indication yet that a potential merger is being formally considered, after months of speculation about bringing the two companies under one corporate structure.
Financial performance
SpaceX's booming AI business
SpaceX recently reported a whopping $4.4 billion profit for the third quarter, thanks to its artificial intelligence (AI) business.
The company's revenue jumped 161% year-on-year to $14.58 billion in the three months ended September 30.
Notably, AI revenue skyrocketed nearly tenfold to $7.56 billion during this period, mostly from renting data-center computing capacity to AI developers such as Anthropic, Google, and Reflection AI.
Future plans
Projected revenue growth and capital expenditure
Musk described SpaceX as being at an "inflection moment" across launch services, connectivity and AI.
He also said the company was tracking an annual revenue run rate of $500 billion-$1 trillion by end of 2027. However, this expansion will require heavy investment.
SpaceX spent $19.6 billion on capital expenditure in Q3 alone, including $16.4 billion on AI-related projects.
Potential benefits
Potential benefits of a merger
A merger between SpaceX and Tesla could unite their businesses with interests in AI, robotics, computing and advanced technology.
Both companies are already investing in AI, which could create opportunities to share technology and infrastructure.
A combined company could potentially connect Tesla's vehicle and robotics operations with SpaceX's satellite network, launch capabilities and computing infrastructure.