Musk regrets spending $445M backing Republicans in midterms
What's the story
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, said he regrets spending over $445 million to support Republican candidates in the recent midterm elections. "I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it," the billionaire said Wednesday at the New York Times' DealBook Summit. "Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money."
Financial influence
Musk was the largest individual donor in this election cycle
Musk was the largest individual donor in this election cycle, spending over $445 million on federal races, according to OpenSecrets.
He also contributed tens of millions through dark-money nonprofit groups and millions more on state and local races.
However, his financial backing did not result in significant electoral gains. Only three out of 37 Republican House candidates he backed won their elections.
Spending focus
Musk's contributions heavily focused on Texas
Musk's financial contributions were heavily focused on Texas, where he supported Republican candidates such as Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate race.
Despite benefiting from around $158 million linked to Musk's spending, Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico.
The results have raised questions about the effectiveness of Musk's political contributions and their impact on electoral outcomes.