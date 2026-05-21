Musk has to establish a permanent human colony on Mars with at least 1 million inhabitants

Musk's SpaceX pay hinges on Mars colonization, space data centers

By Mudit Dube 10:14 am May 21, 202610:14 am

What's the story

Elon Musk's compensation package as the CEO of SpaceX is heavily dependent on ambitious space exploration milestones. According to a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk can significantly boost his overall pay if SpaceX successfully establishes colonies on Mars and builds data centers in space. The board had awarded him 1 billion performance-based restricted Class B shares in January, divided into 15 equal tranches.