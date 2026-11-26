Musk to give 2 SpaceX shares to every US child
What's the story
Elon Musk has announced that he will give two shares of SpaceX to every child in the US. One share will come from the company, while the other will be donated by Musk himself. The billionaire made the announcement on X, expanding his earlier commitment of giving every American child a stake in his privately held space company.
Investment accounts
Commitment follows Trump Account contribution
The announcement comes after SpaceX said it would donate one newly issued share of its Class-A common stock to every active Trump Account.
These tax-advantaged investment accounts were introduced under US President Donald Trump's tax and spending legislation, with the aim of helping American children build long-term savings.
Musk has promised to personally match the company's contribution.
Share distribution
Musk's initial pledge last month
Musk had previously pledged last month that he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every American child next year.
"Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many," he had written on X.
He also argued that giving company shares directly to people would provide them with a stake in the future economy.
Account details
What are Trump Accounts?
Trump Accounts are designed to help American children build long-term savings through investments.
Children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, are eligible for a one-time $1,000 contribution from the US government when an account is opened.
Parents and other donors can also contribute to these accounts in the form of company shares.
SpaceX's commitment is among the latest contributions to this initiative.
Share details
Distribution method and timeline remain unclear
SpaceX has said its own contribution will be newly issued Class-A common stock. Musk, on the other hand, has promised to match this donation with shares from his personal holdings.
However, there are still many unanswered questions about distribution method and timeline.
SpaceX hasn't clarified if Musk's personal share contribution would go through Trump Accounts or a different route.
The US has around 72 million children. SpaceX shares closed at $127.44 yesterday, putting the pledge's estimated value at $18.35 billion.
Twitter Post
Musk's post
Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2026