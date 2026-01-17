Musk wants $134B from OpenAI and Microsoft over "broken promises"

Why's Musk upset?

Musk says OpenAI misled him about staying nonprofit and open-source, accusing them of breaking trust.

A judge found enough evidence—including an email where a co-founder talked about keeping things nonprofit—to let the case go to trial in April 2026.

OpenAI says the lawsuit "continues to be baseless and a part of his ongoing pattern of harassment," but the court isn't dismissing it yet.