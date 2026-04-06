Mustafa Suleyman stepping back from Copilot as planned months ago

Microsoft debuts MAI-Transcribe-1, MAI-Voice-1, MAI-Image-2

On April 2, Microsoft dropped three new AI tools: MAI-Transcribe-1 (which can handle messy audio and multiple voices), MAI-Voice-1, and MAI-Image-2.

These were built by a small team of just 10 people. The goal? To make Microsoft less reliant on OpenAI tech after 2032.

You can already try MAI-Transcribe-1 on Microsoft Foundry for $0.36 an hour.