Mustafa Suleyman stepping back from Copilot as planned months ago
Business
Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI chief, just cleared up why he stepped back from leading Copilot. Turns out, this move was planned months ago as part of a bigger strategy.
While Jacob Andreou now heads Copilot and reports directly to CEO Satya Nadella; Suleyman is still very much in the game, he's focusing on building cutting-edge AI models for Microsoft.
Microsoft debuts MAI-Transcribe-1, MAI-Voice-1, MAI-Image-2
On April 2, Microsoft dropped three new AI tools: MAI-Transcribe-1 (which can handle messy audio and multiple voices), MAI-Voice-1, and MAI-Image-2.
These were built by a small team of just 10 people. The goal? To make Microsoft less reliant on OpenAI tech after 2032.
You can already try MAI-Transcribe-1 on Microsoft Foundry for $0.36 an hour.