Muthoot Finance gold-loan conversion rises 150% after Blue Machines AI
Muthoot Finance just saw branch-visit conversion for gold loans skyrocket by 150%, thanks to a new conversational AI from Blue Machines AI.
The platform has engaged 1.39 million gold-loan leads, connecting with them at a solid 63.1% rate, making the whole process way smoother.
Customer journey times cut over 70%
The AI has cut customer journey times by more than 70%, reducing the average time taken to complete the customer journey from over seven minutes to around two minutes.
It's also helped Muthoot expand its coverage from 5,000 to over 19,000 PIN codes across India, and branch visits generated through the initiative are on track to scale around 36 times from earlier levels, based on current operating trends.
Plus, seamless integration means returning customers get quick follow-ups and no one's left hanging.