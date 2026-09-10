Muthoot Finance gold-loan conversion rises 150% after Blue Machines AI

The AI has cut customer journey times by more than 70%, reducing the average time taken to complete the customer journey from over seven minutes to around two minutes.

It's also helped Muthoot expand its coverage from 5,000 to over 19,000 PIN codes across India, and branch visits generated through the initiative are on track to scale around 36 times from earlier levels, based on current operating trends.

Plus, seamless integration means returning customers get quick follow-ups and no one's left hanging.