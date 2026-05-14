Muthoot Finance profit surges 135% to ₹3,397cr on gold loans

Muthoot Finance revenue up 65%

Revenue climbed 65% to ₹9,288.7 crore, boosted by higher gold prices making it easier for people to borrow.

Loan assets also grew by 49%, and Muthoot opened 177 new branches.

Chairman George Jacob Muthoot is aiming for steady progress across affordable housing finance, microfinance, personal loans, and small business lending, while accelerating digital initiatives.

He's also on board with the new gold loan guidelines to keep things transparent in the gold loan space.