Muthoot Finance seeks shareholder approval to enter IRDAI-regulated insurance distribution
Business
Muthoot Finance is gearing up to branch out beyond its usual financial services by stepping into insurance distribution.
The company has proposed an update to its core documents and is asking shareholders for a green light.
If all goes well, Muthoot could help people access life, health, and general insurance under official IRDAI rules.
Management authorized to handle regulatory filings
To make this move happen, Muthoot needs shareholder approval and must tick off some regulatory boxes.
The plan also gives the company's leaders the authority to handle filings and paperwork with government bodies like the Registrar of Companies and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
If approved, this could boost Muthoot's business reach and give customers more options under one roof.