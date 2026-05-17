Muthoot Fincorp plans to raise ₹4,000cr via IPO in India

Muthoot Fincorp's board has approved a plan to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) . The proposed IPO will be a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. However, the company said that the issue is subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals among other clearances.

Corporate restructuring Board approves share split and NCD issuance Along with the IPO, Muthoot Fincorp's board also approved a share split. The plan is to subdivide each equity share of face value ₹10 into five equity shares of face value ₹2 each. The company also plans to raise funds through public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹4,000 crore from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Funding strategy Plan to raise funds through private placement of NCDs The board of Muthoot Fincorp has approved a plan to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through private placement of NCDs, perpetual debt instruments, and subordinated debt. This is subject to shareholder approval. The company has empowered the Stock Allotment Committee with powers related to issuance and allotment of securities from time to time.

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