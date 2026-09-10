Mutual fund equity inflows hit ₹29,328.62 cr in August
Business
Mutual funds had a busy August: equity funds saw net inflows jump to ₹29,328.62 crore, up nearly 19% from July.
This bounce comes after a dip the previous month and even tops June's numbers.
If you're curious about where money is moving, it's clear investors are leaning more toward stocks right now.
Debt mutual funds outflows, hybrid inflows
Debt mutual funds went the opposite way, with outflows of ₹8,127.32 crore after a huge inflow in July.
Hybrid funds brought in ₹10,045.34 crore (a bit less than last month), while gold ETFs got a big boost, up nearly 67% to ₹2,596.70 crore.
Other categories like ETFs and index funds also saw steady inflows. Equity assets under management grew by 2.2%, showing investors are staying optimistic about the market.