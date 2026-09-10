Mutual fund SIPs record ₹32,297cr in August, 14% YoY
Business
Mutual fund SIPs broke records in August, pulling in ₹32,297 crore, the highest ever.
That's a small bump from July and a solid 14% jump compared to last year, showing a rise in inflows.
Equity inflows up 19% to ₹29,697cr
Equity funds got a strong push, with inflows up 19% month-on-month to ₹29,697 crore.
Small-cap funds led the pack with ₹7,973 crore coming in.
Meanwhile, large-cap and sectoral funds saw money flowing out, as investors shifted focus toward smaller and flexible options.