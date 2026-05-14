Mutual funds raise cash by ₹12,726cr to ₹1.98L/cr in April
Business
Even though the stock market was on a roll in April 2026, mutual funds played it safe by boosting their cash holdings by ₹12,726 crore, reaching ₹1.98 lakh crore.
This is a rebound from March's 16-month low, showing that fund managers aren't putting all their chips on the table just yet: cash made up 4.52% of total assets.
ICICI Prudential adds ₹4,825cr cash
Out of 49 fund houses, 25 increased their cash piles. ICICI Prudential led with a ₹4,825 crore bump, while SBI Mutual Fund held the most cash overall at nearly ₹30,000 crore.
Interestingly, PPFAS trimmed its stash but still kept almost 19% of its assets in cash, pretty cautious!
All this happened while Nifty rose 6.60% and Sensex gained 5.96%, highlighting that some funds are keeping options open even as markets climb.