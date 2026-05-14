Mutual funds raise cash by ₹12,726cr to ₹1.98L/cr in April

ICICI Prudential adds ₹4,825cr cash

Out of 49 fund houses, 25 increased their cash piles. ICICI Prudential led with a ₹4,825 crore bump, while SBI Mutual Fund held the most cash overall at nearly ₹30,000 crore.

Interestingly, PPFAS trimmed its stash but still kept almost 19% of its assets in cash, pretty cautious!

All this happened while Nifty rose 6.60% and Sensex gained 5.96%, highlighting that some funds are keeping options open even as markets climb.