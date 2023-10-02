MyGov CEO Akash Tripathi to lead India Semiconductor Mission

1/4

Business 2 min read

MyGov CEO Akash Tripathi to lead India Semiconductor Mission

By Rishabh Raj 03:34 pm Oct 02, 202303:34 pm

Akash Tripathi is likely to assume the additional charge from October 9

Akash Tripathi, a seasoned IAS officer, is set to take the helm of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the organization responsible for the country's $10-billion chip subsidy program. Tripathi, currently serving as MyGov CEO, will replace Amitesh Sinha, whose term at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is ending. Sinha's responsibilities are now being divided among other top officials. Tripathi is likely to assume the new additional charge from October 9.

2/4

Responsibilities divided among ministry officials

As Sinha's tenure wraps up, joint secretary Sushil Pal will manage the Rs. 17,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware. Meanwhile, Sanket Bhondve, another joint secretary, will handle Section 69 content-blocking orders. Bhondve was recently appointed as an officer on special duty (OSD) to establish the data protection board under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

3/4

India Semiconductor Mission's key role

Launched in December 2021, the India Semiconductor Mission received a whopping $10 billion in funding. The mission plays a vital role in screening applications and selecting eligible candidates for subsidies under the semiconductor initiative. With ISM at its core, the government aims to create a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India. Tripathi's appointment as CEO is expected to bring fresh leadership and direction to this crucial mission.

4/4

Recent developments in Semiconductor Mission

Under the India Semiconductor Mission, the government recently broke ground on a $2.75 billion Micron semiconductor assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) plant in Sanand, Gujarat. This project marks another significant step forward in the semiconductor mission, with two major proposals already underway. As the new CEO of ISM, Tripathi will continue to oversee website and social media activities, artificial intelligence and emerging technology, the Human Centred Computing division, India AI, and the Digital India Bhashini Division.