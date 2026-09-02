Myntra and VERO MODA debut Monroe centenary limited edition collection
Myntra and VERO MODA have teamed up to celebrate Marilyn Monroe's 100th birth anniversary with a limited-edition collection.
The drop went live on VERO MODA's app on September 1 and will be available on Myntra from Wednesday, with a wider rollout across retail channels from September 3.
You can also find it at across 75 VERO MODA exclusive brand outlets, over 326 shop-in-shops nationwide, and online.
Pop art Monroe motifs on apparel
Expect statement dresses, graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, and denim, featuring Monroe's iconic images, signature, and kiss mark in bold pop-art style.
There are pearl details, rhinestone accents, and accessories like caps with her autograph.
As Ritesh Mishra, SVP and Head of Category and Revenue at Myntra, puts it, "the platform aims to bring global cultural moments to Indian consumers through fashion partnerships."