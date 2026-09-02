Myntra and VERO MODA debut Monroe centenary limited edition collection

Myntra and VERO MODA have teamed up to celebrate Marilyn Monroe's 100th birth anniversary with a limited-edition collection.

The drop went live on VERO MODA's app on September 1 and will be available on Myntra from Wednesday, with a wider rollout across retail channels from September 3.

You can also find it at across 75 VERO MODA exclusive brand outlets, over 326 shop-in-shops nationwide, and online.