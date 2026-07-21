Myntra cuts product launch time by 40% using generative AI
Myntra just got a lot faster at launching new fashion, thanks to generative AI.
Over the past year, it has managed to cut its product launch time by 40%.
seller onboarding now takes less than two days (down from up to 15 days), and creating a product catalog is done in just four hours instead of a whole day.
Myntra invests in automation and experimentation
AI isn't just speeding things up: it's everywhere at Myntra now. From writing technical specs, automating tests, and analyzing data with natural language processing, tech is driving big changes.
Chief Product Officer Lakshminarayan Swaminathan shared that as processes got quicker, the real challenge shifted to platform infrastructure, so Myntra is investing more in automation and experimentation tools.
Myntra rolls out AI size-and-fit
Myntra has also rolled out an AI-powered size-and-fit feature that helps shoppers pick the right clothes, covering about 85% of their eligible apparel portfolio.
Chief Product Officer Lakshminarayan Swaminathan admits fashion's visual side can be tricky for chat-based tools like ChatGPT, but says Myntra is committed to pushing innovation forward.