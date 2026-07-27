N Chandrasekaran earned ₹685cr from Tata Trusts over 5 years
Business
Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran has made headlines for earning ₹685 crore from Tata Trusts over the past five years, according to the company's latest annual report.
In fiscal 2026 alone, he took home ₹158.6 crore, his biggest payout since public disclosures began, with most of it coming from commission and the rest as salary.
Chandrasekaran outpaced peers, C Vijaykumar ₹176cr
Chandrasekaran's earnings outpaced several big industry names, including Persistent Systems CEO Sandeep Kalra (₹148 crore) and Hero's Pawan Munjal (₹122 crore), though HCL's C Vijaykumar topped the list at ₹176 crore.
Within Tata Sons, CFO Saurabh Agrawal earned ₹34 crore this year.
While shareholders will vote on Chandrasekaran's directorship in August, his term as chairman runs until February 2027.