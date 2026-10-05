N Chandrasekaran: India economy steady on demand and services exports
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran says India's economy is holding up well, thanks to steady demand at home and solid growth in services exports.
He pointed out things like auto sales and cement demand as proof that the country's economic engine is running smoothly, with government policies playing a big role.
Chandrasekaran urges education and skills investment
Chandrasekaran gave a shoutout to PM Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision for inclusive growth, highlighting healthy foreign exchange reserves and a low current account deficit.
But he also stressed that for India to keep thriving, there needs to be more investment in manufacturing, energy security, education, and skill-building.
As he put it: Chandrasekaran emphasized the need for greater investment in education and skill development, R&D, innovation, and skilling, as well as building capabilities, skills and institutions for long-term development.