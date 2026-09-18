N Chandrasekaran reappointed for 5 years despite Noel Tata's opposition
Business
Tata Sons just gave N Chandrasekaran another five years as executive chairman, but not everyone's on board.
Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, which collectively owns about 66% of Tata Sons, pushed back against the move.
Now, things are tense between the two groups, and this could end up in court.
Dispute centers on Tata Sons's rules
It comes down to how Tata Sons's rules are interpreted: specifically, whether key directors need to agree on big decisions like this.
With Noel Tata voting "no" and another director voting "yes," there's real uncertainty about whether the reappointment sticks.
Plus, Chandrasekaran still needs shareholders to sign off at an upcoming meeting, so his future (and how the whole group is run) hangs in the balance.