N Chandrasekaran returns as Tata Sons executive chairman on Thursday
Business
Big news from the Tata Group: N Chandrasekaran is back as executive chairman of Tata Sons.
The board made it official on Thursday, with most members backing his return.
Out of six board members, four supported him, including some big names from finance and industry.
Noel Tata opposed N Chandrasekaran reappointment
Chandrasekaran's reappointment had strong support: only Noel Tata disagreed.
The move came after a committee asked him to reconsider stepping down, particularly in the context of a potential public listing.
The board itself is a mix of leaders from different backgrounds, showing how much experience is shaping the company's future.