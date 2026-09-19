N Chandrasekaran says India entering economic growth amid AI-led changes
Business
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran believes India is entering a period of economic growth amid AI-led changes.
Speaking at Sai University's convocation, he said AI isn't just about replacing jobs; it's also opening up brand-new industries and opportunities for the future.
Chandrasekaran urges graduates to keep learning
Chandrasekaran encouraged graduates to keep learning and stay flexible as tech keeps changing the job landscape.
He highlighted that creativity in business is premium, and urged young professionals to dream big, set high goals, and explore new horizons with resilience and curiosity.