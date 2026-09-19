N Chandrasekaran tells Sai graduates AI will open fresh opportunities
Business
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, speaking at Sai University's convocation as chief guest, shared an optimistic take on India's future.
He believes artificial intelligence (AI) and new technology will open up fresh opportunities and spark big changes in the global economy.
"The world is full to the brim with possibilities," he told graduates.
N Chandrasekaran urges students lifelong learning
Chandrasekaran encouraged students to focus on lifelong learning, curiosity, and creativity to thrive in this fast-changing era.
He reminded them that "running dual races," so it's about balancing long-term goals with shorter-term achievements.
He also highlighted the importance of self-reflection over comparison, teamwork in business, and setting bold goals without fear.