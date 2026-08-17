N Chandrasekaran to leave as Tata Sons chairman in 2027
N Chandrasekaran, who has been leading Tata Sons, has decided not to continue as chairman after his term ends in February 2027.
This move comes after ongoing disagreements with Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata over how the group is run and its future direction.
Concerns have reportedly been flagged over Air India's losses, digital platform losses, and concerns about Tata's semiconductor ventures.
Tata Trusts sets up successor committee
Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have not always seen eye to eye, especially on big decisions like corporate structure and a possible IPO that could shift control.
To keep things smooth, Tata Trusts is setting up a committee to find Chandrasekaran's successor, hoping the next leader can steer the group through these challenges and keep everyone on the same page.