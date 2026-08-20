N Chandrasekaran to leave Tata Sons chair in February 2027
Business
Big changes are coming at Tata Sons. Chairman N Chandrasekaran is set to step down in February 2027 after a decade at the top.
Key leaders, including Tata Trusts Chairman Noel N Tata and former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, recently met in Mumbai to kick off the search for his successor.
Tata Trusts face ₹2,900cr delay
Chandrasekaran has led Tata Sons since 2017, steering the group through major growth.
Now, with Tata Trusts playing a significant role as major shareholders, they'll play a big role in picking who's next.
Meanwhile, a postponed annual general meeting means ₹2,900 crore in dividends to major Tata trusts are delayed, costing them around ₹55.6 lakh per day in potential investment income until things get back on track.