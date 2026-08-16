N. Chandrasekaran to step down amid Air India ₹22,238cr loss

N. Chandrasekaran, who led Tata Sons's push to revive Air India, is stepping down in February 2027.

He played a big role merging Air India with Vistara and trying to modernize the airline, but despite all that, Air India and Air India Express together posted a massive ₹22,238 crore loss for FY26, its toughest year since Tata took over.

Campbell Wilson is preparing to leave, and Tewolde Gebremariam is the CEO-designate and Managing Director of Air India, appointed on August 5, 2026.

Tata reportedly committed nearly $400 million to modernizing the fleet and upgrading technology.