N. Chandrasekaran to step down amid Air India ₹22,238cr loss
N. Chandrasekaran, who led Tata Sons's push to revive Air India, is stepping down in February 2027.
He played a big role merging Air India with Vistara and trying to modernize the airline, but despite all that, Air India and Air India Express together posted a massive ₹22,238 crore loss for FY26, its toughest year since Tata took over.
Campbell Wilson is preparing to leave, and Tewolde Gebremariam is the CEO-designate and Managing Director of Air India, appointed on August 5, 2026.
Tata reportedly committed nearly $400 million to modernizing the fleet and upgrading technology.
Air India CEO switch underway
Chandrasekaran's exit lines up with a CEO switch at Air India: Campbell Wilson is preparing to leave, and Tewolde Gebremariam is the CEO-designate and Managing Director of Air India, appointed on August 5, 2026.
Even after Tata reportedly committed nearly $400 million to modernizing the fleet and upgrading technology, the airline struggled with technical issues and slow progress.
With financial losses piling up and new leaders taking charge, Air India's future feels pretty uncertain right now.