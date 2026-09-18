Nabfid approves ₹3,000cr-plus loans to at least 4 data centers
India's push for smarter tech just got a boost: Nabfid has approved loans of more than ₹3,000 crore each for at least four data centers.
These long-term loans, with a moratorium of as much as five years, followed by repayment over the next 10 years, are all about helping the country handle the growing demand for AI and cloud services.
Indian data centers need ₹1,00,000cr
Nabfid plans to raise about ₹1 trillion during the financial year ending March 2027 (FY 2026-27).
India's data centers will require about ₹1 trillion in funding through March 2031.
With nearly $1 billion already secured from overseas lenders and more on the way, as cloud computing, digital services and the rapid expansion of AI workloads rely on these digital hubs, this funding is key to keeping India's tech scene strong and ready for whatever comes next.