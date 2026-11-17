Nader Khalil urges Jensen Huang return amid resignation and probe
NVIDIA might lose some of its top talent, according to a letter from director of developer technology Nader Khalil.
He is urging the company to bring back former CEO Jensen Huang, saying Huang's leadership and global connections are key for NVIDIA's future in AI.
Huang resigned on Thursday; the board is investigating his relationship with a Singapore data-center executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset.
More than 188,000 back Jensen Huang
Khalil calls NVIDIA talent "Irreplaceable talent at NVIDIA is now contemplating departing," highlighting how he shaped NVIDIA's culture over 33 years.
More than 188,000 people, including big names like Uber's co-founder, have signed an open letter supporting him.
Meanwhile, some employees have discussed holding a demonstration in support of Huang in coming days, worried that losing Huang could spark a wave of departures if he is not reinstated.