Nahas Newman wants new directors to decide Jensen Huang's return
A shareholder, Nahas Newman, is pushing for newly elected directors, not the current board, to decide if former CEO Jensen Huang should return.
He's suggesting a special committee of three new directors handle the review and wants any permanent CEO appointment put on hold until they're done.
Newman cites directors as lawsuit defendants
Newman says it's all about keeping things fair and unbiased, especially since all 10 sitting directors are defendants in a lawsuit.
He points out that NVIDIA's own rules say directors should step back if there's a conflict of interest.
The goal: make sure leadership decisions are transparent and genuinely in the company's best interest, as NVIDIA navigates its next chapter after allegations of misconduct involving Huang surfaced in 2026.