NALCO's profit soars, but shares drop: What's going on?

If you're into stocks or just curious about big companies, here's the scoop: NALCO's earnings per share shot up to ₹5.71 from ₹3.20 last year, and their annual profit hit ₹5,325 crore for FY25 with nearly zero debt—a sign of solid financial health.

Analysts still bullish on NALCO's long-term potential

NALCO has been rewarding shareholders with steady dividends (₹10 per share total this fiscal year), and analysts are still positive about its long-term potential despite some recent ups and downs in earnings and stock price.

For anyone eyeing stable returns in Indian markets, NALCO is staying on radar thanks to its consistent performance.