'Baahubali: The Epic' teaser out; Rajamouli promises grand return

Ten years after the monumental success of Baahubali: The Beginning, SS Rajamouli is set to release a remastered and reedited film, Baahubali: The Epic. This will be a cumulative film comprising both Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. On Tuesday, the teaser for this much-anticipated project was unveiled. It features scenes from both films and has left fans eager for its release.

Teaser details '10 years ago, a story redefined Indian cinema...' The one-minute-17-second-long teaser of Baahubali: The Epic features several memorable moments from both Baahubali and Baahubali 2. The text in the video reads, "10 years ago, a story redefined Indian cinema. Two films. One name." It also promises an "unforgettable experience" with both films being remastered and reedited into one film. It will hit theaters on October 31.

Fan reactions Fans can't wait for 'Baahubali' to return to theaters Fans of the franchise have expressed their excitement and anticipation for the re-release. One fan commented, "Re Release mania - 1000 Cr Pakka!! Jai Prabhas ~ Jai Mahismathi." Another wrote, "Re-release lo kuda record kottabotundii (The re-release will also break records)." The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and Ramya Krishnan.