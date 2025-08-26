'Baahubali: The Epic' teaser out; Rajamouli promises grand return
What's the story
Ten years after the monumental success of Baahubali: The Beginning, SS Rajamouli is set to release a remastered and reedited film, Baahubali: The Epic. This will be a cumulative film comprising both Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. On Tuesday, the teaser for this much-anticipated project was unveiled. It features scenes from both films and has left fans eager for its release.
Teaser details
'10 years ago, a story redefined Indian cinema...'
The one-minute-17-second-long teaser of Baahubali: The Epic features several memorable moments from both Baahubali and Baahubali 2. The text in the video reads, "10 years ago, a story redefined Indian cinema. Two films. One name." It also promises an "unforgettable experience" with both films being remastered and reedited into one film. It will hit theaters on October 31.
Fan reactions
Fans can't wait for 'Baahubali' to return to theaters
Fans of the franchise have expressed their excitement and anticipation for the re-release. One fan commented, "Re Release mania - 1000 Cr Pakka!! Jai Prabhas ~ Jai Mahismathi." Another wrote, "Re-release lo kuda record kottabotundii (The re-release will also break records)." The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and Ramya Krishnan.
Franchise legacy
About 'Baahubali' franchise's success
The Baahubali franchise has set new standards in Indian cinema with its grand scale and storytelling. When Baahubali: The Beginning was released on July 10, 2015, it collected ₹650 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released two years later on April 28, 2017, broke all records by grossing ₹1788.06 crore worldwide. It is still one of the highest-grossing Indian films to date.