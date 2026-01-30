NALCO's Q3 profit hits ₹1,601cr, EPS nudges up

NALCO's revenue grew slightly to ₹4,730.95 crore this quarter. Most of that came from its aluminum business—which brought in ₹3,461.50 crore and nearly all the profits—while chemicals added another ₹1,656.78 crore.

Interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share announced

Good news for shareholders: NALCO is giving out a second interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share for FY26.

Over the first nine months of this financial year, profits jumped to ₹4,098 crore (up from last year's ₹3,246 crore), thanks mostly to higher aluminum prices and strong sales—even though alumina prices have slipped due to weak demand from China.