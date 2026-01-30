NALCO's Q3 profit hits ₹1,601cr, EPS nudges up
NALCO just posted a 1% bump in Q3 net profit, hitting ₹1,601 crore for October-December 2025.
The company's earnings per share also nudged up to ₹8.69, showing steady growth even in a tricky market.
NALCO's revenue grew slightly to ₹4,730.95 crore this quarter.
Most of that came from its aluminum business—which brought in ₹3,461.50 crore and nearly all the profits—while chemicals added another ₹1,656.78 crore.
Interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share announced
Good news for shareholders: NALCO is giving out a second interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share for FY26.
Over the first nine months of this financial year, profits jumped to ₹4,098 crore (up from last year's ₹3,246 crore), thanks mostly to higher aluminum prices and strong sales—even though alumina prices have slipped due to weak demand from China.
Aluminum prices rose due to China's power cuts
Aluminum prices worldwide are up almost 12% year-on-year after China faced power cuts and stricter environmental rules that made production pricier.
This helped NALCO offset lower alumina prices, which were hit by weak Chinese demand.