NAM-India hits 52-week high after net profit climbs ₹385 cr

Analysts raise NAM-India targets, margins improve

Analysts are feeling positive: HSBC bumped its target price to ₹890 (but kept a "hold" rating), while Emkay Global is even more upbeat with a ₹1,150 target and a "buy" call.

JM Financial also raised future earnings estimates after seeing profit growth.

NAM-India's revenue yield improved as they shifted toward commodity ETFs, and their EBITDA margin got a healthy boost too, all signs that the company is adapting well and staying strong in a changing market.