NAM-India hits 52-week high after net profit climbs ₹385 cr
Business
NAM-India's stock just hit a new 52-week high, jumping over 7% to ₹1,065 after the company posted strong fourth-quarter results.
Their net profit for the March quarter climbed to ₹385 crore, up 29% from last year, thanks to more assets under management and better returns.
Analysts raise NAM-India targets, margins improve
Analysts are feeling positive: HSBC bumped its target price to ₹890 (but kept a "hold" rating), while Emkay Global is even more upbeat with a ₹1,150 target and a "buy" call.
JM Financial also raised future earnings estimates after seeing profit growth.
NAM-India's revenue yield improved as they shifted toward commodity ETFs, and their EBITDA margin got a healthy boost too, all signs that the company is adapting well and staying strong in a changing market.